Hestia

An open-source Linux web server control panel.

Want to get started today?

Installation is easy. Just follow a few simple steps:

Step 1: Make sure that your server is running a supported operating system (amd64 or arm64):

Debian 9

Debian 10

Debian 11

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Step 2: Log in as the system user (root):

You'll need to connect to your server as root, either directly from the console or remotely using SSH.

Step 3: Download the installer:

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hestiacp/hestiacp/release/install/hst-install.sh

Step 4: Run the installer and follow the prompts:

bash hst-install.sh

To perform an unattended installation (with defaults):

bash hst-install.sh --interactive no --email [email protected] --password p4ssw0rd --hostname hostname.domain.tld -f

Or modify your installation with for exmaple:

bash hst-install.sh --apache no --postgresql yes --clamav no --spamassassin no

Will install Hestia without Apache2, ClamAV and Spamassassin How ever it will install Postgresql as additional feature

More options or examples can be found in the Documentation or use the Install string generator

Reporting bugs and issues:

If something isn't working as expected, please report the issue to our development team on GitHub.



Please include:

Hestia Control Panel version/release

Operating system distribution and release/version

Options specified during installation (if applicable)

A detailed description of the issue, with any relevant logs or files as well.

License

Hestia Control Panel is open-source and licensed under GPLv3.

Made with love & pride by the open-source community from around the world.